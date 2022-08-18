7-member family killed in microbus crash in NE Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least seven people were killed and 13 injured, all belonging to the same family, in a microbus crash on a highway northeast of Egypt's capital Cairo on Wednesday, state-run Akhbarelyom newspaper reported, Xinhua reports.

The microbus, or a mass transit minivan, was carrying a family including children from a Delta city to the northeastern city of Ismailia for a summer holiday, and overturned when the driver took a U-turn at a high speed, the ambulance authority in Cairo told Xinhua.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.













Photo: ria.ru