7 millionth citizen born in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The seven millionth citizen was born in Kyrgyzstan, the National StatisticsCommittee told Kabar Agency.

Earlier it was reported that, based on the calculations, it was established that this year the population of Kyrgyzstan will reach 7 million.

According to data of the National Statistics Committee, as of August 1, 2022, the permanent population of the republic amounted to 6,977 thousand people, and as of October 1, 2022 - 6 million 995 thousand.









Photo: kaktus.media







