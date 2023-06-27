EN
    12:33, 27 June 2023 | GMT +6

    7 missing in southwest China landslides

    None
    Photo: Xinhua
    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - Seven people have been unaccounted for after landslides hit a county in southwest China's Sichuan Province in the wee hours of Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Due to heavy rainfall in a short period of time, landslides occurred in Miansi Township and Weizhou Township in Wenchuan County, the county's emergency management bureau said.

    As of 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, over 900 people affected by the landslides had been relocated. Over 400 rescue workers are searching for the missing.


    World News China
