7 missing in southwest China landslides

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - Seven people have been unaccounted for after landslides hit a county in southwest China's Sichuan Province in the wee hours of Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Due to heavy rainfall in a short period of time, landslides occurred in Miansi Township and Weizhou Township in Wenchuan County, the county's emergency management bureau said.

As of 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, over 900 people affected by the landslides had been relocated. Over 400 rescue workers are searching for the missing.