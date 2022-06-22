EN
    7 more dead in India's Assam floods

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Seven more people have died due to floods in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Floods and landslides have now claimed a total of 88 lives there since April 6, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

    The seven additional deaths reported over the past day, were reportedly from five of the 32 flood-hit districts of the state, said the agency.

    As of Wednesday morning, only one person remains missing in Assam, after a week of floods that have impacted over 5 million people.

    The disaster management authority is currently running 1,687 relief camps that provide shelter to thousands.

    This year's floods have destroyed hundreds of homes, locals in Assam say.


