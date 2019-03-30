7 more EAEU technical regulations in oil and gas to come into force in Kyrgyzstan by 2021

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 7 more technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will come into force in Kyrgyzstan by 2021, head of the technical regulation and metrology department of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Shabdanov told at a press conference at the Kabar News Agency, KABAR reports.

He said that there are 47 technical regulations in total in the EAEU, of which 40 have already entered into force in Kyrgyzstan.

The remaining 7 technical regulations, except for dairy products, are not related to food.

"They mainly concern industrial products, namely oil and gas. These requirements will come into force in 2019, 2020 and 2021," he explained.

Shabdanov also noted that today 14 new technical regulations are being developed within the EAEU.