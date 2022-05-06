7 more tested positive for COVID-19, 65 recovered

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19 statistics over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

7 new COVID-19 cases were recorded for the last 24 hours. 4 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty and one more in Kyzylorda region bringing the country’s coronavirus count to 1,305,573.

Besides, 65 people more recovered from coronavirus infection. 3 of them beat COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, 5 in Almaty, 54 in Aktobe region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, and one more in Kyzylorda region. As a result, the number of those recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,291,252.