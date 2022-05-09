11:02, 09 May 2022 | GMT +6
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan last day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported seven fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Over the past day, three new cases have been recorded in Almaty city, two in Nur-Sultan city, one in East Kazakhstan region, and one in North Kazakhstan region.
The country’ COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,599.