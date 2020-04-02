7 new schools to be built in Almaty rgn thanks to Employment roadmap

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Seven more schools will be constructed in Almaty region thanks to the Employment Roadmap Program, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Amadyk Batalov announced the news at the regular session dedicated to the implementation of the President’s instructions.

«Thanks to the Employment Roadmap we will be able to construct seven more schools for over 10 thousand students. In total, there are plans to build 23 schools,» he said at the session.

Five rural outpatient clinics are to be constructed in the region within the framework of the program as well. Moreover, water supply facilities in 53 settlements and 500 km of roads are to be renovated in the region.