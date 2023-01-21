7 parties to race to form lower chamber of parliament in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Seven political parties are to participate in the race for Majilis seats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Central Election Commission, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, AMANAT Party, People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl, Kazakhstan’s Green Party Baitak, National Social Democratic Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and Respublica Party are to race to form the lower chamber of parliament of Kazakhstan.

Six political parties, including Ak zhol, AMANAT, Auyl, Baitak (only in Atyrau, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions), National Social and Democratic Party, People’s Party are to join the race for maslikhats.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.