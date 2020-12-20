EN
    10:53, 20 December 2020 | GMT +6

    7 PCR labs work in Zhambyl region

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region has a strategic plan to fight against coronavirus. It provides for necessary bed capacity, availability of drugs, necessary equipment, laboratory research, personal protective equipment.

    There are 2,530 coronavirus beds, including 253 intensive care beds in the region. It is planned to attract 4,410 health workers, including 882 doctors. Seven PCR laboratories work in the region. Notably, above KZT 90 bln was channeled to the region’s healthcare.


