7 People including infant shot in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA . KAZINFORM - Authorities say seven people were shot Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

This happened just before 10 p.m. on the 4100 block of Ogden Street in the Mantua section of the city. Police say an 18-month-old baby, an 11-year-old, a 13-year-old and four others were shot during a block party. The infant was shot in the neck and is in stable condition, according to police. The 11 and 13-year-olds were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the others - who range in age from 22-46 - were taken to Presbyterian Hospital. Authorities say all the conditions that are known are stable. At least one shotgun was used by an unknown number of shooters, according to police. The motive is unknown at this time as an investigation continues. Source: CBS Philly