7 pregnant women with COVID-19 staying in ICU in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «36 pregnant women are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Zhambyl region, including 7 in the intensive care units,» deputy Governor Almas Madiyev told a briefing.

Since the pandemic outbreak there were recorded 18,836 coronavirus cases in the region. 7,117 pneumonia cases were registered in the region, that is 625 per 100,000 population. Since the beginning of the year up to present there were reported 13,829 cases, including 1,005 pregnant women, 3,601 children who are receiving outpatient treatment.

He stressed that the cases decreased for the past 2 week to 87.

As of today, there are 36 expectant mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals, while 7 of them are in the ICU.