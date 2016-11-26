7 projects worth over 9B in Zhambyl region look for potential investors

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Zhambyl region Karlygash Aralbekova told about economic potential of Zhambyl region at the International Investment Forum "Taraz Invest - AgroChemical Day 2016" in Taraz on Friday.

"Tourism, agro-industrial sector, chemical industry, construction and production of construction materials are the priority sectors of Zhambyl region economy," Karlygash Aralbekova said at the forum. "To date seven large projects worth over nine billion tenge - two projects in tourism, three projects in agro-industrial sector, two projects in service industry - have been included into the regional map of entrepreneurship development."



According to Ms Aralbekova, this year the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" launched a new web portal www.businessnavigator.kz available to all Internet users.



With the help of the website entrepreneurs can choose location of their business, potential investors can get information about new opportunities in the region, local authorities can access data on economic potential of the region and second-tier banks can define the most promising projects for financing.



Information about 250 promising investment projects will become available for download at the web portal by yearend.



It is worth mentioning that "Taraz Invest-AgroChemical Day 2016" resulted in signing of 12 memorandums and agreements worth 120 billion tenge. It is expected that new work places will be created in Zhambyl region when the enterprises mentioned in the memorandums will be put into service.