7 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Seven more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, including 5 in Nur-Sultan, 2 jn Kyzylorda region, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

As a result the number of patients who cured from the novel virus rose to 354. 172 of them were recorded in Kazakh capital, 79 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 16 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 8 in Almaty region, 16 in Atyrau region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in karanda region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 8 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region.