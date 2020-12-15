7 regions of Kazakhstan in «yellow» zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital still remains in the coronavirus «red» zone. The erst of the regions are in the «yellow» and «green» zones.

«East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay regions and Almaty city are in the «yellow» zone,» head of the infectious diseases epidemiological control department Rosa Kozhapova said.

Coronavirus cases grew by 1.3 times in Kazakh capital for the past two weeks, 1.7 times in Zhambyl region, 2.4 times in Atyrau region, 1.5 times in Almaty region. Given the epidemiological situation in the high-risk regions the toughened measures remain in place. The regions ban holding any mass events.

As the Healthcare Ministry data shows, the country recorded 142,286 coronavirus-positive cases, while 43,974 cases with negative test results so far. Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 661 new coronavirus cases.