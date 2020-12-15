EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 15 December 2020 | GMT +6

    7 regions of Kazakhstan in «yellow» zone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital still remains in the coronavirus «red» zone. The erst of the regions are in the «yellow» and «green» zones.

    «East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay regions and Almaty city are in the «yellow» zone,» head of the infectious diseases epidemiological control department Rosa Kozhapova said.

    Coronavirus cases grew by 1.3 times in Kazakh capital for the past two weeks, 1.7 times in Zhambyl region, 2.4 times in Atyrau region, 1.5 times in Almaty region. Given the epidemiological situation in the high-risk regions the toughened measures remain in place. The regions ban holding any mass events.

    As the Healthcare Ministry data shows, the country recorded 142,286 coronavirus-positive cases, while 43,974 cases with negative test results so far. Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 661 new coronavirus cases.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!