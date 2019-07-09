7 regions of Kazakhstan put on alert due to scorching heat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Seven regions of Kazakhstan were put on fervent heat alert by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, Kazinform reports.

Temperature will rise as high as 35-38°C in Atyrau region on July 9.



East Kazakhstan region will see scorching heat of 36°C, thunderstorm, and hail on July 9. Northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through the region.



Mercury is set to go up to 41°C in Kyzylorda region accompanied by northeastern wind of 15-20 mps the same day.



Fervent heat of 40-41°C is forecast to grip Aktobe and Karaganda regions.



Heat of 35-38°C will scorch Akmola region on July 10-11.



Temperature will rise up to 39°C on July 9 and up to 41°C on July 10-11 in Zhambyl region.



Northwestern and western wind with gusts reaching 18 mps will batter Kostanay region on July 9.



Chances of fog, thunderstorm, squall, and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region on July 9. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps there.