7 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Fog is to coat the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on January 12-13. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning northeastward is expected in the region’s mountainous areas. The region is to brace for -30-33 degrees Celsius temperatures in most parts at night on January 12-13.
The south and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect fog at night on January 12. 18-23mps northeasterly wind reaching 23-28mps in the southeast of the region is predicted. Gusts of up to 30mps and over are expected at times at night.
Mangistau region is to brace for -19-24 degrees Celsius temperatures in the northeast at night. 17-22mps southeasterly wind is to batter the region in the west, south, and center.
Ground blizzard is to hit the south of Pavlodar region. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s south.
The north, east, and south of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted in the north, east, and south.
The greater part of Turkestan region is to see temperatures drip to as low as -27 degrees Celsius at night on January 12-13.
Shymkent city is to expect -25 degrees Celsius temperatures on January 12-13.