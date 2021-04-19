7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today. Akmola region moves to the ‘yellow zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Kostanay and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

The ‘red’ zone imposes strict restriction measures, while the ‘green zone’ shows stable health situation.