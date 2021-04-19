EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 19 April 2021 | GMT +6

    7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today. Akmola region moves to the ‘yellow zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Kostanay and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

    The ‘red’ zone imposes strict restriction measures, while the ‘green zone’ shows stable health situation.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!