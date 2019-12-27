EN
    09:00, 27 December 2019 | GMT +6

    7 reportedly killed in plane crash near Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Seven people reportedly died in the plane crash in near Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport at 7:22 am this morning. The plane lost its altitude near Kyzyl Tu village and crashed into a two-storey building there. The rescuers were dispatches to the scene immediately.

    According to preliminary data, seven people were killed as a result of the plane crash. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard of the Bek Air plane.

    The surviving passengers and crew members are being evacuated.

    Prime Minister of the country Askar Mamin ordered to form the Government Commission which will investigate the fatal plane crash. The causes and circumstances of the plane crash are to be determined.



    Almaty Incidents Accidents
