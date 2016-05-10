7 rescued, 120 evacuated as flame in café spread to residential building in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 115 firefighters were involved today, May 10, in extinguishing fire at Korovabar café in Almaty.

As the municipal emergencies department informed, the message on the fire from the cafe located in Almaly district was registered at 04:37 a.m.

The first crew of firefighters arrived at the site in seven minutes. The area covered by the fire made approximately 800 square meters, they said.

The firefighters immediately started extinguishing the fire, while some of them were evacuating the residents of the block of flats, to which the café is attached.

Suddenly, at 05:03 a.m., an explosion occured, probably in the café, which made the fire spread to the inflammable siding decorating of the balconies of the building from the first to the sixth floors.

The residents were evacuated through the enclosed staircase and with the help of extended ladders.

The rescuers saved 7 people and evacuated 120, including 3 children. One man was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

21 special vehicles and 115 firefighters were attracted to the operation. The total area of the fire made 1100 square meters.

An investigation has been launched.