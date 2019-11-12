EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:02, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6

    7 roads being constructed in Kazakhstan with participation of foreign capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - «To date seven joint projects with foreign companies are being implemented through government loans. 850 km of roads are being constructed and reconstructed», Sairanbek Barmakov said at a press conference at the Government.

    In turn, the chairman of the board of JSC NC «KazAvtoZhol» Ulan Alipov spoke about projects being implemented jointly with foreign companies.

    According to his words the following projects are being implemented jointly with foreign companies: Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway, Kalbatau-Maykapshagay road, Karagandy-Balkhash road, Merke-Burylbaital highway as well as a bypass road in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    He added that the share of foreign citizens involved in the work does not exceed 10%.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!