7 roads being constructed in Kazakhstan with participation of foreign capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - «To date seven joint projects with foreign companies are being implemented through government loans. 850 km of roads are being constructed and reconstructed», Sairanbek Barmakov said at a press conference at the Government.

In turn, the chairman of the board of JSC NC «KazAvtoZhol» Ulan Alipov spoke about projects being implemented jointly with foreign companies.

According to his words the following projects are being implemented jointly with foreign companies: Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway, Kalbatau-Maykapshagay road, Karagandy-Balkhash road, Merke-Burylbaital highway as well as a bypass road in the city of Nur-Sultan.

He added that the share of foreign citizens involved in the work does not exceed 10%.