TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:16, 06 February 2019 | GMT +6

    7-story building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A seven-story building in the Kartal district of Istanbul collapsed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A team of 86 rescue workers and 26 fire trucks have reached the Orhantepe neighborhood, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement.

    Zeki Dag, the local administrator of the neighborhood, told CNN Turk that the seven-story building had 14 apartment units with 27 to 30 residents when it collapsed.

    Dag added that 15 residents are thought to be under the rubble.

    He added that a textile shop under the building was empty at the time of collapse.

    Prosecutors have started an investigation into the incident.

    World News
