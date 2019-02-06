7-story building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A seven-story building in the Kartal district of Istanbul collapsed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A team of 86 rescue workers and 26 fire trucks have reached the Orhantepe neighborhood, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement.

Zeki Dag, the local administrator of the neighborhood, told CNN Turk that the seven-story building had 14 apartment units with 27 to 30 residents when it collapsed.

Dag added that 15 residents are thought to be under the rubble.

He added that a textile shop under the building was empty at the time of collapse.

Prosecutors have started an investigation into the incident.