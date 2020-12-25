7 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at 2021 Australian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Australian Open 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The Grand Slam tournament will take place in Australia from 8 till 21 February 2021.

Kazakhstan highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina (18th), as well as Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas will play in the Women’s Singles matches.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova is set to make her comeback into the world of tennis after a three-year break. This will be the first major tournament for Shvedova after becoming a mom.

Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin will play for Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles matches. Bublik will also join forces with Andrey Golubev to play in the Men’s Doubles matches.

Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan will have a chance to play in the main draw if he overcomes the qualification round.