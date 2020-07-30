7 women give birth to healthy babies while fighting COVID-19 in Kentau

KENTAU. KAZINFORM - Seven COVID-19 patients have given birth safely to their babies at the infectious hospital in Kentau city, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service of Turkestan region.

All the mothers and their newborns are feeling well, according to head doctor Gulbanu Syzdykova, who also urged the citizens not to break the quarantine rules.

Kentau's infectious hospital is said to be provided with necessary pharmaceuticals for two months as well as doctors from the Zhansaya sanatorium have joined the hospital to help treat the patients.

The city general hospital has been observing the stabilized situation with the number of patients admitted on a daily basis declining from 50-60 to 10-15 people.