    14:57, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    7-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Shymkent

    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A boy aged 7 died after falling from a second-floor window in Shymkent, Kazinform learned from the local emergencies authorities.

    The tragedy occurred on Monday, July 24, at around 04:20pm, in one of residential buildings of the city located on Yessil street.

    The boy left unattended fell out of the window, when his mother was in a bathroom.

    Four children have fallen out of windows in Shymkent since the year beginning, police say. Parents are warned not to leave their children unattended.


