    10:15, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    70 firefighters battling large warehouse fire in Astana

    Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies

    The firefighters of Astana are battling the blaze which occurred in one-story warehouse premise located in the city’s Baikonur district. According to preliminary data, the area of the fire has exceeded 1,000 square meters, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The firefighting brigade responded to the call at 07:20 am.

    As the local emergencies department, the warehouse’s face wall and roof collapsed in the fire.

    70 people and 15 specialized vehicles are involved in the fire extinguishing operation.

    The fire was isolated at 09:16 am.

