70 IT classes opened in Karaganda rgn

Karaganda region opens computer classes for children and adults in towns and villages, the regional administration's website reads.



There are three educational levels to introduce rural digitalization. The first one is free IT classes for kids. There are 70 classes in the region so far to train 1,600 children. The classes were opened at the initiative of the regional affiliate of Nur Otan Party. The second level is training of IT specialists. There are six such centres to teach computer literacy and business basics. And the third level is training of the first 140 specialists for further work at school IT classes.