EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 20 April 2023 | GMT +6

    70 more tested positive for COVID last day

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 20 some 1,508 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. Of which 167 patients are staying in the hospitals, 1,431 are treated at home, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 70 more coronavirus cases. Three more developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

    Two coronavirus patients are critically ill, it said in a statement.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!