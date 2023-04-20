70 more tested positive for COVID last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 20 some 1,508 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. Of which 167 patients are staying in the hospitals, 1,431 are treated at home, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 70 more coronavirus cases. Three more developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

Two coronavirus patients are critically ill, it said in a statement.