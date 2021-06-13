70 new COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 70 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

25 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 56,202 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,663 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 951 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,058 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 401,272 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 376,831 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.