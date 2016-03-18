700 Bolashak scholarships to be allocated in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 700 scholarships are allocated this year for the Bolashak International Program applicants. President of JSC "Centre for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov has told it at a briefing in Astana today.

“Since March 15, we have launched a broad campaign aimed at clarification of the provisions and rules of participation in the Bolashak Presidential Program. Thus, the information about admission to the Bolashak Program and requirements to candidates has been posted on our official website and will be published in mass media. Presently, we hold briefings in all regions of the country. We meet with the local population, staffs of companies and enterprises and promising candidates. 700 scholarships are allocated this year, that is 00 more compared to the previous year. For this reason, our goal is to cover as many candidates as possible,” Nygymetov said.

According to him, admission will be held in three stages – from 11 April through 13 May, from 13 June through 28 July and from 15 August through 30 September. The candidates may apply via the e-government portal, Government for Citizens state corporation (public service centres) as well as the CIP. The scholarships will be granted for studying under master’s degree, PhD, residency and research fellowship programs.

Bolashak is the international scholarship established by the President of Kazakhstan on November 5, 1993.