700 evacuated after fire on Elba

ROME. KAZINFORM - About 700 people have been evacuated due to the fire that broke out last night on the island of Elba, in the woods between Rio Marina and Porto Azzurro, in the area of San Felo, sources said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some houses and a campsite have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Tuscany regional government sources said that the fire is now being contained: dozens of ground teams, two regional helicopters and two Canadairs are operating on the island.

A total of 14 hectares have burned so far. Of the evacuees 150 have been housed in municipal facilities, the remainder have found independent accommodation.