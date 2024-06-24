700 houses being repaired after floods in N Kazakhstan

The restoration of infrastructure, repair of damaged houses, and demolition of those deemed uninhabitable continue apace in the North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News agency reports.

Governor of the region Gauez Nurmukhambetov stated that 220 houses have already been demolished and will not be reconstructed in a recent post on his social media page. Nurmukhambetov also noted that 1,972 houses require repair, with works already underway in 700 of them.

The progress was inspected regarding repair work on houses and the demolition of emergency housing in the nearby area as well. The work is being carried out by a construction crew, comprising volunteers from across the district. In total, more than 600 individuals are involved in repair works. The governor instructed the responsible managers and assigned deputy akims of districts to thoroughly dry and repair houses to a high standard.

Photo credit: akimat of the North Kazakhstan

Nurmukhambetov also noted that construction of 600 houses in Birlik microdistrict is ongoing. The construction schedule will be adhered to, with the houses being commissioned in accordance with this plan. A total of 100 families have been provided with new housing. A total of 450 apartments have been purchased on the secondary market for those affected by floods.