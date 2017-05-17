700 mass sporting events to be in Astana in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city development programme entails Kazakh President's target to reach 30 per cent of the capital population regularly engaged in sports activities by the end of 2020.

According to the capital administration, 567 mass sporting events have been held in 2016, whereas this year schedule comprises 700 events with participation of over 330,000 citizens and guests.

It is noteworthy that 240,340 citizens or 24pct of the total population do in for various sports at least three times a week.

The city officials focus on the accessibility of sport facilities as well as maximum involvement of youth and schoolchildren.

Nowadays, the infrastructure of Astana contains 649 athletic facilities. In particular, there are 281 courtyards and 118 sport halls of education institutions. With the standard 80 sq m for every 1,000 people the deficit of sports areas and swimming pools equals to 63 per cent here.

Thus, a new Fitness Park Astana in some of the athletic fields has started since May 14. Every Sunday from 10:00am till 1:00pm qualified fitness instructors lead mass workouts as a part of the sport event.

The workout in the Central Capital Park include CrossFit, yoga, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Zumba dancing. Zheruiyk Park hosts an hour-long fitness workout with CrossFit and Zumba elements and traditional jiu-jitsu.

As to the Student Park, an hour-long fitness workout of CrossFit and Zumba will be followed by Muay Thai classes.

Statistically, in 2016 alone the capital athletes won 4,367 medals including 1,553 gold, 1,307 silver and 1,507 bronze medals at republican and international competitions. This is 484 medals more as compared to the year 2015.