    09:08, 25 April 2024 | GMT +6

    700 pheasants released into Astana’s green belt territory
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    LLP Astana Ormany released 700 pheasants into the territory of ‘green belt’ of Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local mayor's office.

    The ‘green belt’ around the Kazakh capital became a home for various animals and bords, like hares, foxes, wolf cubs, partridges, hazelhens, and pheasants.

    “In 2024, we plan to release 1,800 pheasants into the wild. 700 birds have already been released, another 150 will be released in June, and 950 more - in September,” local ecology official Azamat Zhanatayev says.

    The birds are constantly monitored by the foresters of LLP Astana Ormany and are additionally fed in winter period.

