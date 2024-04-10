7,000 volunteers join flood relief operations in Atyrau

Atyrau is divided into 107 sections as the city battles the floods involving 673 pieces of equipment and 7,000 volunteers. For the past three days over 350,000 sandbags were laid as a result of shore protection works in the city, press secretary of the governor of the region Ruslan Zhumagaziyev said.

74 pieces of equipment and 610 people are deployed in shore protection efforts in Inder district. As of now, the level of the River Ural is 4.49 meters. 37 km of shore protection dams were fortified and reconstructed, and 12.8 km more were built in Makhambet district. The total length of protection embankments is 80 km, of which 64 km need reconstruction and fortification.

As earlier reported, Almaty city sent over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Atyrau region.

Additional equipment will be soon delivered to the region for shore protection.