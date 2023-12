701 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 701 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

94 recovered in Almaty, 34 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 38 in Atyrau region, 138 in East Kazakhstan, 29 in West Kazakhstan, 17 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 6 in Mangistau region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 275 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 114,347.