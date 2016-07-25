EN
    09:06, 25 July 2016 | GMT +6

    71 CIS observers accredited for Belarus parliamentary elections

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Seventy-one observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have been accredited by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation. Relevant information is posted on the official website of the CEC, BelTA has learned.

    The number of accredited observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly remains the same and currently stands at eight.

    The number of CIS observers will be increasing as the election day approaches. A total of some 300 short-term observers are expected to monitor the parliamentary elections in Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Belarus CIS Elections
