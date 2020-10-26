EN
    10:10, 26 October 2020 | GMT +6

    71 more beat COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    71 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia recorded over the past day have been reported in the country.

    Since August 1, the disease has affected a total of 36,921, killing 394, while 28,531 have defeated it in the country.



