71 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 71 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Nationwide 101 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. One person has die of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,737 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,422 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 534 people across the country.