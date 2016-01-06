EN
    10:57, 06 January 2016 | GMT +6

    71 people evacuated from snow blockades in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 71 people including 1 child as well as 27 units of vehicles were evacuated from snow blockades in Akmola region yesterday.

    60 rescuers and 20 units of special vehicles were involved in the operation.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.

    The roads of the region were closed for poor visibility, blizzard and heavy snowfall. Despite this, local residents keep igrnoring the emergencies department’s weather warnings and information about meteorological conditions and undertake long-distance road trips.

