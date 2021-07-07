710 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 34,189 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of now. 710 of them are in critical condition, the official website of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

As of July 7 34,189 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 10,708 staying in the hospitals. 710 of the patients are in critical condition, 143 in extremely critical condition, 75 are on life support.

For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 2,711 new COVID-19 cases.