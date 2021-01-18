718 treated for coronavirus at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 71 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Atyrau region over the last 24 hours.

15 of them were detected in the city of Atyrau, 46 at Tengiz oilfield, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. As of today, 102 are staying at the regional infectious disease hospital, 39 at district hospitals, 718 at Tengiz oilfield. 66 people recovered from the infection in the region.

As earlier reported, the region is the coronavirus ‘red zone’.