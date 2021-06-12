72 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,698 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,008 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,690 are receiving outpatient treatment.

517 patients are in critical condition, 107 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,118 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 400,214 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 375,457 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.