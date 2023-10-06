EN
    10:33, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 70 members of the organized crime groups detained in Kazakhstan

    security
    Photo: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    The National Security Committee and police forces with the coordination of the General Prosecutor’s Office simultaneously conducted a special operation in Zhetysu, Zhambyl and Turkistan regions, Kazinform reports.

    72 members of the organized crime groups suspect of illicit possession of arms and drugs, blackmailing, organizing illicit migration channels, and committing serious crimes were detained.

    The crime groups operated on Kazakhstan-China border zone (Khorgos), Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan, and Kordai auto checkpoint situated on the border with Kyrgyzstan, the National Security Committee said in a statement.

    Fire arms, ammunition, large amounts of cash, drugs were seized during the special operation.

    The investigative measures were launched.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakh National Security Committee
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
