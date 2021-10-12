72% of Kyzylorda region population immunized against COVID-19

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Over 325,000 people or 72% of eligible population have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The vaccination campaign which has kicked off in the region in early February 2021 is still underway at 197 vaccination rooms.

Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Zhangeldy Shaiymbetov said the vaccination rooms operate at shopping malls and places of mass gatherings.

According to him, the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 325,759 people in the region. 267,202 people or 59.1% of eligible population are fully vaccinated in Kyzylorda region.

In total Kyzylorda region has reported 18,227 COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past day the region has added 13 fresh infections. 17,382 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since its onset.

219 people are being treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities. Bed occupancy of infectious facilities in the region stands at 35%.

Recall that Kyzylorda region is currently in the low-risk ‘green zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection.