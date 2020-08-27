EN
    09:00, 27 August 2020 | GMT +6

    723 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past day 723 more coronavirus-positive patients recovered from COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    21 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 147 in Almaty, 4 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, 313 in East Kazakhstan, 66 in West Kazakhstan, 77 in Karaganda region, 9 in Kostanay region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 94,713.


