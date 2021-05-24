729 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 33,002 people continue receiving coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment, 13,030 are in-patients and 19,972 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 729 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 178 in critical condition. 99 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 1,832 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.