72nd anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War marked in London
Ambassador Erlan Idrissov laid a wreath at the monument on behalf of Kazakhstan. Following the ceremony, attendees were presented with national dishes by the embassies of CIS countries, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London informed on its website.
Kazakhstan played an integral role in the victory over fascism. More than 1.2 million Kazakhstan soldiers and officers served in the war. More than 500 Kazakhstan warriors were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery and heroism, four of whom were honoured with the title twice. Kazakhstan established 12 rifle divisions, four cavalry divisions, and seven rifle brigades during the war. Kazakhstan was a reliable base for the Soviet Union during the war, hosting hundreds of industries that employed thousands of workers.