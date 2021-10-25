72nd International Astronautical Congress convenes tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event, is set to kick off tomorrow (25 October) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Being held for the first time in the Middle East, the five-day event, which runs until 29 October, is being organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Over 4,000 visitors have registered for this year’s edition of the Congress, which will see over 90 exhibitors and more than 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life converging to the Middle East for the space event of a lifetime. The event is being endorsed by more than 30 sponsors from across the globe, including platinum sponsors Lockheed Martin, gold sponsors European Space Agency, JAXA and the UAE Space Agency, silver sponsors Airbus, Azercosmos, AWS, Boeing, Northropp Grumman, bronze sponsors Blue Origin, Endurosat, Nanoracks and others, WAM reports.

Celebrating its golden jubilee this year, the UAE has worked tirelessly to set a strong and sturdy foundation for the Emirati space sector. From sending the first Emirati into space, deploying several earth-observation satellites and launching the first Arab interplanetary mission to Mars, to forming an astronaut corps and helping establish the Arab Space Cooperation Group, the UAE has been able to establish itself as a leading country for space exploration and related technologies. IAC 2021 is in continuation of the UAE’s efforts of its progress in the global space field and is aimed at expanding the effects of these achievements to the wider region, which in turn will benefit humanity.

IAC 2021 follows a highly successful Space Week held at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which saw a stellar line-up of astronauts, astronomers and space experts come together to discuss a wide gamut of topics including the UAE's vision for space, women's vital contributions to space exploration, sustainability in space and more.

