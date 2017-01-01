73 citizens of Atyrau region are in Syria and Iraq

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 73 citizens of Atyrau region are the members of non-traditional religious movements. These are not only men, but also their wives and minor children, who are now in combat zones of the planet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief of the Extremism Countering Department Erbol Ongarov, “all of them used non-visa regime and left to combat zones through Russia and Turkey.”

Due to joint actions of law-enforcement structures in 2016, 8 criminal cases were launched against the members of radical groups. In whole, 10 criminal cases were launched against the followers of non-traditional religious movements.



129 citizens of Atyrau region left the region for religious education. 94 of them returned to the motherland and 35 are still continuing their studies.